The big-boys of banking make big-bucks, but are they worth it?

{Editor’s note: There are no women banking CEOs on this list. Unfortunately, there is a conspicuous lack of female bankers in top roles. Currently, UBL is the bank paying their CEO the most. The current CEO’s predecessor was a woman, Sima Kamil, who was not paid nearly as much as the bank is paying their CEO now. In fact, when she joined UBL Sima was paid Rs137 million per year, which was significantly reduced to Rs 94 million in 2019. Banks talk a big game about financial inclusion, a big part of which is bringing women into the fold of banking. However, it is disappointing to see that the barriers to entry for female executives continue to be high and mighty.}

How much does the highest paid banking professional in Pakistan take home every year? The figure comes out to Rs 34 crores 86 lakhs and 60 thousand. That is a salary of nearly Rs 3 crores a month. In that money you could reasonably (or actually very unreasonably) buy roughly 49 PTA approved iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GBs in a month. Or you could instead buy a 1 kanal plot in DHA Phase 6 Lahore every month, or two Toyota Fortuners a month.

Yet the position of top-dog in Pakistan’s banking industry is a lonely one. The banking mountain is made out of 31 banks — five of which are public sector banks, 22 are private commercial banks, and four are foreign banks. Heading these banks are 31 CEOS or Presidents. All men. All professional bankers. All ridiculously well paid. And all constantly trying to edge each other out.

What some outside the industry may not know is that banking is one of those professions where being a ‘company-man’ is not a point of professional pride nor a good career move. After bankers hit a certain level in one organisation, they regularly shift around, bouncing from one financial institution to another. In fact, most bankers aspire to head not one bank that they’ve worked at their entire lives but to have been part of multiple big banks and hopefully reach the top-slot in at least a couple.