Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods: report

PM did not specify but estimated an amount of $30bn to cover flood losses

By Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan will ask international lenders for billions of dollars in loans after devastating floods exacerbated the country’s economic crisis, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

“We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the Financial Times. “We are asking for additional funds.”

The country needs “huge sums of money” for “mega undertakings” such as rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or washed away, the FT quoted Shehbaz as saying.

The prime minister did not specify the amount Pakistan is seeking, but repeated an estimate of $30 billion of flood losses, the report said.

Earlier this month, the United Nations raised its humanitarian aid appeal for Pakistan five-fold to $816 million from $160m, as a surge in water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger pose new dangers after the unprecedented floods.

The European Union also scaled up its flood assistance to 30m euros.

A decline in the Pakistani rupee is also pushing up the cost of imports, borrowing and debt servicing, and will further exacerbate inflation already running at multi-decade highs.

The estimated $30bn in damage to the economy from the floods along with rising concerns about Islamabad’s ability to raise money to meet external financing requirements has worsened the situation.

- Advertisement -
Previous article“Your work is the lifeline of your career, be glad that it’s moving”- Burhan Mirza
Next articlePakistan’s troubles justify slump in bond prices: JPMorgan
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s troubles justify slump in bond prices: JPMorgan

ISLAMABAD: Investment bank JPMorgan has called the slump in Pakistan’s bonds to just a third of their face value justified, following the country’s devastating...
Read more
HEADLINES

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project is back on the table

ISLAMABAD: In order to minimize the energy deficit of the country, the coalition government is again seriously considering restarting work on Iran-Pakistan (IP) Gas...
Read more
Agriculture

Cooking oil prices are set to dip, but for how long? 

After months of soaring prices, cooking oil is expected to see a dip after the international rate for palm oil saw a significant downward...
Read more
HEADLINES

Honda unveils date for HR-V’s launch

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan (HACPL) has finally unveiled the release date of their upcoming HR-V across their social media accounts. The company has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project is back on the table

ISLAMABAD: In order to minimize the energy deficit of the country, the coalition government is again seriously considering restarting work on Iran-Pakistan (IP) Gas...

Cooking oil prices are set to dip, but for how long? 

Honda unveils date for HR-V’s launch

The Dar Effect | Profit Explains

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.