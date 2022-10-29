My Suzuki My Story – Closing the third chapter

Pakistan, Karachi – 29 October 2022: Pak Suzuki took over the digital platforms with its path-breaking campaign, My Suzuki My Story. The 3rd instalment of this unique UGC Campaign by Suzuki garnered over 2200 entries by the community of Suzuki owners, 5 of which made it to the Grand finale event held last night at PC Lahore after a rigorous round of shortlisting.

Mr. Hassan Ali from Karachi emerged as the 1st winner of My Suzuki My Story Season 3 and took home the ultimate Prize, an all-new Suzuki Swift. Mr. Abdur Rehman Palwa, became the runner-up for this season and bagged a Suzuki Alto 660cc. The second runner-up was Mr. Muhammad Niaz Khan who took home the sporty and stylish Gixxer 150S and the third and fourth positions went to Mr. Aman Khattak and Mr. Mustansir Billah, respectively.

The night didn’t end here though. The surprise element was the launch of the Suzuki GSX 125, a stylish and sporty two-wheeler that has all the reasons to be a head-turner on the roads. The stunning bike was revealed last night as Suzuki’s latest addition to its two-wheel line-up.

My Suzuki My Story Season 3 is the biggest digital platform for User Generated Content and the only such campaign in the automotive industry, in Pakistan. The credit for the campaign’s exponential growth goes to Pak Suzuki’s marketing team and the vibrant community of Suzuki fans who poured their heart out with their stories and love for the brand. The community of Suzuki fans is increasingly active across digital platforms and is creative and genuinely excited about their association with the brand.

The growth of the platform can also be seen with the increasing magnitude of rewards. From GR150 in Season 1 to Suzuki Alto 660cc in Season 2, the latest season raised the bar with the all-new Suzuki Swift being the first prize and Suzuki Alto 660cc being the second prize. The expectations are now at an all-time high for the next season, will you be participating in Season 4?