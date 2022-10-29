Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

My Suzuki My Story – Closing the third chapter

By press release

Pakistan, Karachi – 29 October 2022: Pak Suzuki took over the digital platforms with its path-breaking campaign, My Suzuki My Story. The 3rd instalment of this unique UGC Campaign by Suzuki garnered over 2200 entries by the community of Suzuki owners, 5 of which made it to the Grand finale event held last night at PC Lahore after a rigorous round of shortlisting.

Mr. Hassan Ali from Karachi emerged as the 1st winner of My Suzuki My Story Season 3 and took home the ultimate Prize, an all-new Suzuki Swift. Mr. Abdur Rehman Palwa, became the runner-up for this season and bagged a Suzuki Alto 660cc. The second runner-up was Mr. Muhammad Niaz Khan who took home the sporty and stylish Gixxer 150S and the third and fourth positions went to Mr. Aman Khattak and Mr. Mustansir Billah, respectively.

The night didn’t end here though. The surprise element was the launch of the Suzuki GSX 125, a stylish and sporty two-wheeler that has all the reasons to be a head-turner on the roads. The stunning bike was revealed last night as Suzuki’s latest addition to its two-wheel line-up.

My Suzuki My Story Season 3 is the biggest digital platform for User Generated Content and the only such campaign in the automotive industry, in Pakistan. The credit for the campaign’s exponential growth goes to Pak Suzuki’s marketing team and the vibrant community of Suzuki fans who poured their heart out with their stories and love for the brand. The community of Suzuki fans is increasingly active across digital platforms and is creative and genuinely excited about their association with the brand.

The growth of the platform can also be seen with the increasing magnitude of rewards. From GR150 in Season 1 to Suzuki Alto 660cc in Season 2, the latest season raised the bar with the all-new Suzuki Swift being the first prize and Suzuki Alto 660cc being the second prize. The expectations are now at an all-time high for the next season, will you be participating in Season 4?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYou make WHAT per month?? | Banking Edition
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL partners with NIFT ePay to accelerate digital payments in Pakistan

Pakistan, Karachi – 27 October 2022: HBL and NIFT ePay have joined hands to accelerate digital payments in Pakistan. Through this partnership, HBL customers will...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL, Arif Habib sign a mandate with Ghani Ceramics for advisory on IPO, Listing on PSX

Lahore, Pakistan – 25 October 2022: HBL and Arif Habib Limited have formed a consortium for providing advisory services in respect of the Initial...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Faisal Jewel by Faisal Town Group

Faisal Town Group, a renowned Real Estate Developer, being the 3rd biggest developer of Pakistan has always delivered numerous projects in horizontal development that...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL observes breast cancer awareness month

KARACHI: HBL Plaza, Karachi, illuminated in pink to observe the Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 2022) and spread awareness of this potentially fatal disease....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Millat Tractor starts year with Rs430m in profit 

LAHORE: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) released their financial results for Q1FY23 on Wednesday. The company has started the year with Rs430 million as its total...

Suzuki records records Rs2.4bn loss in Q3CY22

HBL’s 9M’22 profit rises to Rs55.6bn, up 20pc YoY, with continued focus on supporting real economy

Govt all set to disconnect supply of indigenous gas to commercial consumers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.