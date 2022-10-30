Sign inSubscribe
How shareholder activism made the billion-dollar Lakson Group listen

A unique case of minority shareholder activism being successful, Merit Packaging has seen an impressive turn around

Posted by: Muhammad Raafay Khan

In October 2020, one man decided to lock horns with one of the largest business groups in Pakistan. Tired of what he thought was consistent mismanagement and a complete lack of disregard for minority shareholders, Ahmed Manaf banded together with his fellow shareholders to try and force Merit Packaging, owned by the Lakson Group, to listen to them. 

It worked. The shakeup in management that had followed the shareholder activism resulted in belt-tightening and a push to fully utilize the company’s resources. In its recently published financial results for the year, Merit had a turnover of PKR 4.1 billion and turned a positive gross profit of PKR 252 million for the first time in almost three years. This is a year-on-year sales growth of 44%. And even though the company shows a negative profit after tax of 168 million, it is only due to the financial charges that it owes to the sponsor because its core operating profit has already become positive again for the first time in three years.

 

Muhammad Raafay Khan

