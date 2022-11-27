Sign inSubscribe
Too little, too late? SBP unveils anti-inflationary nuke

The SBP has hiked the policy rate by 625 bps in 2022, bringing it to a 24-year high to battle inflation and suppress imports - but is it too little, too late?

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

Not many saw it coming. But, in retrospect, perhaps they should have. 

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) jacked up the benchmark policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 16%, leaving many marketwatchers flabbergasted.  

Most surveys in the run-up to 2022’s last scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting predicted that the central bank would leave rates unchanged. Not a small majority; a vast majority.

They were wrong, yes; but, according to most experts on the matter, they cannot be blamed for being wrong. And there’s something wrong somewhere when a decision of this magnitude is warranted but still unexpected.  

Take a hike, 2022

In 2022, the MPC convened eight times to decide the policy rate. In January and March, it decided to maintain the interest rate at 9.75%. In April, earlier than scheduled, the MPC announced an emergency meeting and rate hike of a whopping 250 bps, followed by a 150 bps rise in May and a 125 bps rise in July. 

During this time, Reza Baqir, the former governor of the SBP retired, Murtaza Syed stepped up as acting governor; and the country battled political instability with a change in government. Following three meetings resulting in hikes, the interest rate was then at 15%.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

