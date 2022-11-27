Too little, too late? SBP unveils anti-inflationary nuke

Not many saw it coming. But, in retrospect, perhaps they should have.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) jacked up the benchmark policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 16%, leaving many marketwatchers flabbergasted.

Most surveys in the run-up to 2022’s last scheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting predicted that the central bank would leave rates unchanged. Not a small majority; a vast majority.

They were wrong, yes; but, according to most experts on the matter, they cannot be blamed for being wrong. And there’s something wrong somewhere when a decision of this magnitude is warranted but still unexpected.

Take a hike, 2022

In 2022, the MPC convened eight times to decide the policy rate. In January and March, it decided to maintain the interest rate at 9.75%. In April, earlier than scheduled, the MPC announced an emergency meeting and rate hike of a whopping 250 bps, followed by a 150 bps rise in May and a 125 bps rise in July.

