The SBP is verbal

Any two-bit relationship therapist will be able to tell you one simple, oft-repeated, common knowledge mantra about life: Communication is key. This is as true in relationships between people as it is in the world of finance. And with high stakes comes the need for absolute clarity, which is why most communication in financial relationships is done in writing – black and white in tangible or virtual form. This is to bring in trust and establish proof for later recollection. In a simple form, it is a form of commitment.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) relationship with banks is somewhat similar. As a regulator of banks, it needs to establish a strong chain of communication with them. While conversations, round tables, discussions, etc do exist- decisions and announcements are communicated through circulars and notifications. However, over the past few months, some decisions were communicated behind closed doors in meetings. The contents of the meetings, however, have often been leaked to the media.

This week, Profit and other media houses reported that the SBP has verbally asked banks to not process any LCs until December 6th so that the Eurobond can be repaid. Within a few days, the SBP denied the news and rebutted it in strong words. There was a time when it would have been easy to ascertain the veracity of the news. Did the central bank say anything in writing? If they did, it was right there. If they did not, then you had your answer.