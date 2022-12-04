Sign inSubscribe
Banking

The SBP is verbal

If the SBP bothered to actually pick up their pens and put things in writing. maybe the market wouldn't believe every other rumour associated with it

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

Any two-bit relationship therapist will be able to tell you one simple, oft-repeated, common knowledge mantra about life: Communication is key. This is as true in relationships between people as it is in the world of finance. And with high stakes comes the need for absolute clarity, which is why most communication in financial relationships is done in writing – black and white in tangible or virtual form. This is to bring in trust and establish proof for later recollection. In a simple form, it is a form of commitment.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) relationship with banks is somewhat similar. As a regulator of banks, it needs to establish a strong chain of communication with them. While conversations, round tables, discussions, etc do exist- decisions and announcements are communicated through circulars and notifications. However, over the past few months, some decisions were communicated behind closed doors in meetings. The contents of the meetings, however, have often been leaked to the media.

This week, Profit and other media houses reported that the SBP has verbally asked banks to not process any LCs until December 6th so that the Eurobond can be repaid. Within a few days, the SBP denied the news and rebutted it in strong words. There was a time when it would have been easy to ascertain the veracity of the news. Did the central bank say anything in writing? If they did, it was right there. If they did not, then you had your answer. 

The problem is that in recent times the SBP has regularly been verbal with its instructions to the banks. This has in many ways allowed rumors to be taken at face value, allowing them to spread like wildfire.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Image of health, much?

Image Pakistan, a fabrics manufacturer dealing in embroidered fabrics and ready to wear products for women, has recently obtained a stay order against SECP’s probes. Why would a company do such a thing if it has nothing to hide?
Read more
FEATURED

The meat experts are back in business

Despite recent liquidity issues and a tough economic environment, Al Shaheer is looking forward to a highly profitable year
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.