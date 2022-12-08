Govt likely to remove Aamir Khan as SECP chairman: sources

ISLAMABAD: A change in the top spot at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is in the offing as the government is likely to remove Aamir Khan as chairman. Well placed sources have informed Profit that Akif Saeed is likely to be appointed the next boss of the commission.

The sources informed that the Q block has already begun the legal process by circulating a summary, which has also granted its approval for the appointment of new commissioners of the SECP. The three new commissioners that have been given the tap are Akif Saeed, Abdul Rehman, and Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi.

Of the three, Akif Saeed has a history of working with the incumbent government, having worked as SECP commissioner during the former government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Abdul Rehman has worked as Director General (Debt) during the PML-N’s previous government.

As per sources, the federal government shall appoint one of the Commissioners to be the Chairman of the Commission, and no Commissioner shall be appointed chairman for more than two consecutive terms.

It is pertinent to mention here that three posts of the Commissioners of SECP were lying vacant for quite some time and the incumbent government has been trying to fill these positions with suitable candidates. And, Finance Ministry in order to fill the vacant positions of three Commissioners had earlier issued interviews letters to Bilal Rasool, Raheel Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Akif Saeed, Javed Ahmedjee, Vadiyya Khalil, Khalida Habib, Syed Aamir Bukhari, Siraj Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood Bhatti, Imran Inayat Butt, Abdul Rahman Warraich, Abid Hussain, Mian Aamir Mumtaz, Ziaul Mustafa, Abdul Majid Alvi, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Javed Qureshi, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi and Jahanara Sajjad Ahmed.

Moreover, the committee led by finance minister Ishaq Dar committee had reportedly completed the interview process of the shortlisted candidates to fill the posts of the Commissioners in the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).