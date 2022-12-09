Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank award 2022

The bank also won Best Bank in Agriculture Financing award at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2022

By Press Release

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank award 2022 at the Pakistan Banking Awards held in Karachi on 9 December 2022. The Best Bank award recognizes the bank that has demonstrated the most significant contribution to national development and the most effective management of its resources including their employees, clients, franchise, community, and financials.

The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) in partnership with The DAWN Media and A.F. Ferguson & Co. annually come together to conduct the Pakistan Banking Awards. This year the Awards were adjudged by a 5-member jury of experts comprising of Syed Salim Raza, Former Governor – State Bank of Pakistan, Naved A. Khan, Former President / CEO – Faysal Bank Limited, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, MD & CEO – English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt.) Ltd., Javed Kureishi – Former MD Citibank and Shehzad Naqvi, Former Regional Head – Citibank Middle East and Pakistan.

Jameel Ahmad, Governor – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was the Chief Guest at the ceremony. Key stakeholders of Pakistan’s banking and financial fraternities were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “The Best Bank Award 2022 is a testament to the trust and confidence that our clients repose in us. For HBL, client centricity is the bedrock of both our business and culture; together, we succeed. The Bank continues to invest in its people, digital infrastructure, and business expansion, aligned with the key pillars of the Bank’s strategic vision – playing its due role in the economic development of Pakistan.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndustry woes force Baluchistan Wheels to limit production days
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PARTNER CONTENT

HBL offers the industry’s first digital car financing facility

KARACHI: HBL has launched Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind offering in the banking industry. HBL clients can now finance a new car through the HBL Mobile App...
Read more
PARTNER CONTENT

From tiny to mighty, Faysal Funds crossed Rs100bn AUMs mark

KARACHI: Faysal Funds, one of the fastest growing asset management companies in Pakistan, recorded another milestone with its assets under management reaching the PKR...
Read more
PARTNER CONTENT

U Microfinance Bank receives commercial license for extending nationwide Islamic Banking services

Islamabad - November 24, 2022: U Microfinance Bank (U Bank), Pakistan’s fastest-growing microfinance bank, has received the commercial license for launching full-scale Islamic Banking...
Read more
PARTNER CONTENT

How 24SEVEN Apni Dukan is using tech to build communities and transform your neighbourhood stores 

Let us begin with a small fact. Your neighborhood corner shop is not just a place to buy groceries but a cultural citadel of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Satire

Leading tech export Akhtar Lawa drives IT services past FY23 growth...

LAHORE: The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances are showing a surge at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal...

Govt likely to remove Aamir Khan as SECP chairman: sources

$8.3bn rollover for maturing obligations expected: SBP governor 

HBL offers the industry’s first digital car financing facility

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.