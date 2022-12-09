Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts shop for weeks amidst high demand

The company states that it will carry out its regeneration shutdown in the stipulated period.

By Staff Report

According to its latest notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Pakistan Refineries Limited has intimated that it will remain shut for approximately 20 days, starting December 10th. The cause for this is the regeneration shutdown of the company’s refining units.

Pakistan Refineries Limited, is a daughter company of PSO and is one of Pakistan’s state owned oil refineries. Between its 2 refining units, PRL has the capacity of processing 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil. 

According to media reports, the Oil and Gas regulatory Authority (OGRA), instructed the PRL to hold off the shutting down of its operations till February 2023. Due to high demands of diesel in the current winter’s months, OGRA maintained that the company should shut down operations after the demand surge slows down. The decision was made after OGRA’S Oil Supply Chain Department examined the company’s request of shutting down.

Regeneration is an essential part of the life cycle of any refinery. Not only does it improve extraction, it also has positive impacts on the environment. However, it is an event that can be put off. Earlier last month, OCAC informed OGRA of a possible shortage of diesel in the coming months, a claim that was refuted by OGRA and the Petroleum Ministry. However, closing operations of PRL means a decline of almost 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel that would have otherwise been added in the stream. 

While Pakistan faces a foreign reserves shortage and the state bank is adamant on not providing LCs to local importers. It would be imperative to see what strategy is adopted to import diesel, if this shortfall becomes significant. As of now, the petroleum ministry is confident that Pakistan’s reserves are more than sufficient to go through the winter season.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLeading tech export Akhtar Lawa drives IT services past FY23 growth target
Next articleLucky Cement continues share buyback 
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Industry woes force Baluchistan Wheels to limit production days

LAHORE: Baluchistan Wheels Limited (BWHL) notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it will be observing non-production days (NDPs) from December 12 till December 23.  The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lucky Cement continues share buyback 

Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK) is continuing on its merry way, buying back 168,000 of its own shares on Thursday. The company has been on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt likely to remove Aamir Khan as SECP chairman: sources

ISLAMABAD: A change in the top spot at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is in the offing as the government is...
Read more
HEADLINES

$8.3bn rollover for maturing obligations expected: SBP governor 

In a podcast hosted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank’s governor Jameel Babar stated that Pakistan expects another $8.3 billion...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Satire

Leading tech export Akhtar Lawa drives IT services past FY23 growth...

LAHORE: The IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances are showing a surge at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal...

Govt likely to remove Aamir Khan as SECP chairman: sources

$8.3bn rollover for maturing obligations expected: SBP governor 

HBL offers the industry’s first digital car financing facility

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.