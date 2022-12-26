KPRA’s revenue rises by 37pc in last 3 months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) collected a record high of Rs 12.61 billion revenue in the first five months of the current financial year. This makes 37% more revenue than Rs 9.2 billion collected during the same period last year.

For the next financial year of 2022-23, KPRA is assigned to collect Rs 35 billion, of which Rs 32 billion is to be collected in the form of service tax and Rs 3 billion in form of infrastructure development.

According to statistics released by KP Finance Department, Rs 1.7 billion was collected in infrastructure development. In comparison, Rs 1.1 billion was collected in the same period last year, with an addition to Rs 11 billion was collected in the form of sales tax on services on services worth Rs 8.1 billion. A total of Rs 12.61 billion has been collected during five months.

Provincial Minister of Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra appreciated KPRA’s performance and said that if the federal government is facing difficulty in achieving their revenue targets, the KP government can provide them KPRA’s services. “The federal government is not performing well at the moment, so the KP government is ready to provide all support to achieve revenue targets,”Jhagra said.

The Finance Minister also said that KPRA’s revenue increased three times in the last three years which is many times better than FBR.