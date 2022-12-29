Sign inSubscribe
Over 3.7m computerised land transactions recorded in Punjab 

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has implemented more than 3.7 million computerised land record transactions in the year 2022, depositing income of Rs 16 billion in the form of provincial taxes and service charges.

According to data obtained by PLRA, computerised land documents have been issued to 2.45 million people in 2022 from the vast network of land records comprising Dehi Marakaz e Mal, NADRA e-facility, a total of 232 land record centres and banks whereas 1.25 mutations have been verified.

The data also shows that out of a total of 1.25 million mutations, about 500,000 mutations were verified through land record centres, about 150,000 through e-service centres and about 600,000 mutations were verified through registry while more than 7,000 mutations were verified from banks and more than 20 thousand from mobile vans.

 The data further shows that the year 2022 also witnessed a 20 percent decrease in complaints against PLRA on the Prime Minister’s portal as compared to the previous year. A total of 384 complaints were received in 2022 whereas relief was provided to the complainants by taking immediate action.

 Similarly, departmental action has been initiated against 144 officers and officials by the authority, while 30 people have been dismissed from their jobs after completing formal disciplinary proceedings.

 Later, Director General of PLRA, Captain (Retd) Ikram ul Haq informed that user-friendly software apps are being developed by PLRA for the convenience of the people.

 “Automatic acquisition of land record services is being made possible with the help of this app. Similarly, Administrative matters are being digitised according to international standards to make revenue administration efficient. Moreover, through the universal access of data, citizens can get the services of their desired area from any place. PLRA is progressing on the computerization of urban land records to make the land administration system integrated and in line with international standards,” he concluded.

 

The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

