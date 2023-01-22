Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Between a sugar mill and shareholders

Unpacking the complex legal saga behind the 3.45 acres land owned by Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills

Muhammad Raafay Khan
Posted by: Muhammad Raafay Khan

On the main Hyderabad road, Mirpurkhas, Sindh, is a piece of land that measures 3.45 acres. It lies in the main commercial area of the city and is estimated to be worth between PKR 300 million to 1,200 million. The property belongs to Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited (MIRKS). In April 2021, the sugar mill tried to sell the land but what would have been a normal asset disposal turned into a legal battle involving some shareholders of the company, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and the sugar mill.

Some shareholders believed that the property was being undervalued by the company and the sale was being carried through non-transparent means. Soon after, the SECP got involved. After the company failed to satisfy the regulatory body, the SECP threatened to initiate an investigation into the sale of the property. But in October of last year, the sugar mill obtained a stay order from the Sindh High Court (SHC), effectively restraining the SECP from starting any formal investigation.

Profit tries to understand the complex tale of the legal battle between the two parties.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Muhammad Raafay Khan
Muhammad Raafay Khan
Sector Analyst for Profit Magazine. Focus on corporates on the PSX. Can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.