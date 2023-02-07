Rupee-denominated Naya Pakistan Certificates’ rates of return increased 

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday revised the rates of return for rupee denominated Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) of different maturities.

According to a notification issued by the finance division, the rate of return for rupee denominated NPCs with a maturity of three months has been revised from 9.5% up to 15% while the six-month return has been raised from 10% to 15%.

The one-year return has been revised up from 10.5% to 15.5%, while the three- and five-year returns have been increased from 10.75% to 14% and 11% to 13.5% respectively.

Last month, the government increased the rate of return for US-dollar denominated NPCs, too. Three-month certificates were raised from 5.5% to 7% while the six-month return was raised from 6% to 7.2%.

The one-year return had been revised up from 6.5% to 7.5% while three- and five-year returns were increased to 8% from the previous rates of 6.75% and 7% respectively.

Similarly, the rates for pound-denominated NPCs had also been revised up to 5.5% for a maturity period of three months, 6% for six months, 7% for one year and 7.5% each for a period of three and five years respectively.

For Euro-denominated NPCs, the government had revised the rates of returns to 4% for a maturity period of three months, 4.5% for six months, 5% for one year and 6.5% each for a period of three and five years.