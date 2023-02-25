Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Meta heats up Big Tech’s AI arms race with new language model

By Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said on Friday it was releasing to researchers a new large language model, the core software of a new artificial intelligence system, heating up an AI arms race as Big Tech companies rush to integrate the technology into their products and impress investors.

The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) to China’s Baidu Inc (9888.HK), to trumpet their own offerings.

Meta’s LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI, will be available under non-commercial license to researchers and entities affiliated with government, civil society, and academia, it said in a blog.

Large language models mine vast amounts of text in order to summarize information and generate content. They can answer questions, for instance, with sentences that can read as though written by humans.

The model, which Meta said requires “far less” computing power than previous offerings, is trained on 20 languages with a focus on those with Latin and Cyrillic alphabets.

“Meta’s announcement today appears to be a step in testing their generative AI capabilities so they can implement them into their products in the future,” said Gil Luria, senior software analyst at D.A. Davidson.

“Generative AI is a new application of AI that Meta has less experience with, but is clearly important for the future of their business.”

AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has prompted widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets.

Meta said LLaMA could outperform competitors that examine more parameters, or variables that the algorithm takes into account.

Specifically, it said a version of LLaMA with 13 billion parameters can outperform GPT-3, a recent predecessor to the model on which ChatGPT is built.

It described its 65-billion-parameter LLaMA model as “competitive” with Google’s Chinchilla70B and PaLM-540B, which are even larger than the model that Google used to show off its Bard chat-powered search.

A Meta spokeswoman attributed the performance to a larger quantity of “cleaner” data and “architectural improvements” in the model that enhanced training stability.

Meta in May last year released large language model OPT-175B, also aimed at researchers, which formed the basis of a new iteration of its chatbot BlenderBot.

It later introduced a model called Galactica, which could write scientific articles and solve math problems, but quickly pulled down the demo after it generated authoritative-sounding false responses.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option
Next article
Wind Power Projects to begin supplying electricity to national grid
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan-Uzbekistan sign billion-dollar trade agreement

Islamabad: Pakistan-Uzbekistan on Friday signed a billion dollar trade agreement to encourage exchange of goods and Services. As per the details, the 8th Session of...

Habib bank registers 27% increase in income: Slight decline in profits

FBR exempts profits earned on government debt instruments

FBR directs all chief collectors to surrender confiscated foreign currencies to NBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.