Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

UBS mulls sweeteners to keep Credit Suisse wealth bankers

By Reuters

LONDON: UBS Group AG told Credit Suisse wealth bankers it’s weighing financial sweeteners for them to stay as it seeks to reassure key staff following the takeover, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

In a town hall for Credit Suisse’s employees in wealth management in Zurich, Iqbal Khan, UBS’s president for global wealth management and Francesco de Ferrari, Credit Suisse’s CEO for wealth management, reassured staff on Monday that the two banks will all be acting as a “big family,” the person said.

During the townhall, the executives also said that there would be retention packages, most likely for front office staff without providing further details, the person said.

A spokesperson for UBS declined to comment.

UBS said on Sunday it will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume at least $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Why the govt’s petrol cross-subsidisation scheme is a logistical nightmare
Next article
OECD team visits Pakistan for performance review
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

FOREX

PKR interbank rate weakens by Rs2 due to uncertainty surrounding IMF...

On Monday, the Pakistani rupee faced a decline due to uncertainty around the revival of the IMF program and a lack of confidence in...

Buying back bonds: An innovative solution for Pakistan’s financial woes

Credit Suisse says $17bn debt worthless, angering bondholders

Jahangir Siddiqui will soon own two banks. Not everyone is happy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.