A beginner’s guide to Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method for stock valuation

As the Pakistani stock market continues to capture headlines with its ups and downs (mostly downs), investors, who prefer to understand their investments instead of doing mere speculation, are always on the lookout for reliable methods to evaluate stocks.

One such method is the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation method, which has gained popularity in recent years due to its ability to provide a detailed analysis of a company’s financial health and future prospects.

The DCF valuation method is based on the principle that the value of an asset, such as a stock, is equal to the present value of its expected future cash flows. While the DCF method has its advantages, including its ability to provide a detailed analysis of a company’s financial health, it also has its limitations. Critics argue that the method is highly sensitive to small changes in assumptions and can be difficult to use for companies with unstable or unpredictable cash flows.