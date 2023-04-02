Sign inSubscribe
A beginner’s guide to Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) method for stock valuation

Stock market analysts use this method to find the intrinsic value of a stock

Posted by: Muhammad Raafay Khan

As the Pakistani stock market continues to capture headlines with its ups and downs (mostly downs), investors, who prefer to understand their investments instead of doing mere speculation, are always on the lookout for reliable methods to evaluate stocks.

One such method is the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation method, which has gained popularity in recent years due to its ability to provide a detailed analysis of a company’s financial health and future prospects.

The DCF valuation method is based on the principle that the value of an asset, such as a stock, is equal to the present value of its expected future cash flows. While the DCF method has its advantages, including its ability to provide a detailed analysis of a company’s financial health, it also has its limitations. Critics argue that the method is highly sensitive to small changes in assumptions and can be difficult to use for companies with unstable or unpredictable cash flows.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the DCF valuation method, its advantages and limitations, and explore how investors can use it to make informed decisions about stock investments.

 

Muhammad Raafay Khan
Sector Analyst for Profit Magazine. Focus on corporates on the PSX. Can be reached at [email protected]

