Why are fashion retailers all suddenly selling perfume?

Chances are that if you walked into a shopping mall and decided to visit some of the most popular fashion retail stores, you would at some point be ambushed by an enthusiastic salesperson wielding the tester of a new perfume. Over the past few years, brands such as Khaadi, Sapphire, Beachtree, Sana Safinaz, and ETHNIC are only some of the large fashion retailers that have launched their own line of perfumes.

So where has this sudden diversification come from, and how successful has it been? Profit interviewed a number of professionals within the industry and even more consumers to get to the bottom of this influx of new locally branded perfumes. To understand the phenomenon entirely, we must go back to the very beginning. And without any real doubt the pioneer that made this work was Junaid Jamshed’s brand J.