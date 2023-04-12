Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan moves closer to securing IMF loan as UAE pledges $1bn financing

Pakistan's finance minister claims staff-level agreement with IMF will be reached soon

By News Desk

Pakistan is reportedly close to securing a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after Saudi Arabia pledged $2 billion and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to provide a written guarantee for $1 billion financing to help the country avoid default.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to secure external financing from friendly countries and multilateral partners to fund its balance of payment gap for this fiscal year.

The country is facing one of its biggest economic crises in history, with high interest rates, record consumer prices, a dollar shortage, and supply chain disruptions leading to companies stopping production.

The IMF has cut its growth forecast for the country to 0.5% from the earlier estimate of 2%. The deal with the IMF will also unlock other financing avenues to help Pakistan shore up its foreign exchange reserves and steer out of a balance of payment crisis.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Why are fashion retailers all suddenly selling perfume?
Next article
Inflated stocks?: JS’s bid for Bank Islami
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Economy

CBD’s work on Kalma Chowk underpass is almost done. Will it...

LAHORE: Commuters in Lahore may receive some respite soon with the completion of the Rs 5 billion Kalm Chowk Remodelling Project currently being undertaken...

Inflated stocks?: JS’s bid for Bank Islami

Why are fashion retailers all suddenly selling perfume?

Crop Talk: Uncompetitive and short in supply. The tragic and avoidable undoing of Pakistan’s cotton

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.