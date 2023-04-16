Pakistani lawn makes the fashion dream come true, but is it worth it?

New York, Paris, Milan . . . Lahore? Pakistan’s lawn craze creates a new style capital in the world. Although not a fashion week, the lawn collections, perfectly aligned with Eid, is a semi-annual fashion festivity, much like the well-attended fashion shows. It’s the perfect time for newcomers to map their presence, established ones to set the benchmark higher and forgotten ones to get back into the game.
Every year the three-piece suit takes on a new style. From choori daars to shararas, cotton dupattas to organza silks, self-print to embroidery, the lawn collection is as unique and as embellished as any high-end designer wear. Every year, as the pack of lawn suits gets heavier with necessary embellishments and motifs, the tag also gets pricier.
But here’s the catch, people still want to buy it.
