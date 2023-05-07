Every morning, Muhammad Akram Khan sets out from his house in Lahore’s cantonment for a small office suite in Defence phase V. From the outside, the building that houses his office is plain. Close to the area’s central market, the rent for the place isn’t cheap.
Pakistan’s emerging position in the global gig economy
Enterprising young men and women are making a killing working for foreign clients. But could this become a major export for Pakistan?