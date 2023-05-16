ECC approves Rs1bn for parliamentarians schemes

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 1 billion funds for parliamentarians schemes under the SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Cabinet Division has informed the ECC that funds to the tune of Rs 70 billion were allocated during 2022-23 while additional funds of Rs 17 billion and Rs3 billion through TSG were also allocated subsequently.

On the recommendations of the steering committee on SAP, an amount of Rs 90 billion has already been released to the respective ministries and provincial governments, under the cabinet division’s demand for execution of development schemes.

The sub-committee of the steering committee on SAP, in its 3rd meeting held on April 19, 2023 pointed out that in the larger public interest many schemes of the deprived area still required to be financed and implemented.

However, the ministry of planning, development and special initiative on May 4, 2023 has surrendered an amount of Rs 1 billion only in favour of the cabinet division.

The SAP was designed to meet the global Sustainable Development Goals by being responsive to the demands of the residents of an area/ region. It is meant to address the on ground difficulties faced by citizens in the fields of education, health, sanitation, and access to drinking water etc.

Restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022

The ECC has also approved Rs 1.666 billion in favour of NHA to meet its expenditure incurred on restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022.

The Ministry of Communication informed the ECC that during flood 2022, Pakistan experienced record-breaking rainfall of 176% higher than national 30-year average.

Balochistan and Sindh provinces received about 450% and 426% rainfall above their 30-year average. The unprecedented rainfall during monsoon season resulted in heavy hill torrents and flash floods, causing severe damage to the communication infrastructure.

NHA on the instruction of the PM, mobilised its resources on damaged locations on provincial highways under Operational Emergency through direct contracting, in accordance with provision of PPRA Rule 42(c)(v).

NHA field staff worked round the clock with required machinery and ensured restoration of traffic on all damaged sections within minimum possible time.

In addition, Construction of detours, restoration of breached sections and removal of landslides with heavy machinery was carried out.

The ECC also approved Rs. 17.3 million in favour of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to meet its employee related expenditures.

Meanwhile, the forum also approved Rs 100 million to NHA under PSDP 2022-23 for construction of a road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh (77 kms).

Furthermore, Rs. 5.57 billion has been granted to the Ministry of Commerce for payment of Federal Govt’s share of the import of Urea fertiliser. The federal government is bound to pay 50% of the import amount, the other 50 is to be paid by the province.

The ECC further advised the Ministry of Industries & Production to ensure early clearance of subsidy payable by the provinces on imported urea.

The committee also allocated Rs. 922 Million in favour of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for execution of development project “Construction of 2nd Circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar” and Rs. 50 million in favour of Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for SOS Children’s Villages, Pakistan.

The chair also approved Rs 550 Million in favour of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the publicity/awareness campaigns run by the Federal Government during the current financial year.