Gwadar Int’l Airport launches night landings, boosting connectivity

Gwadar International Airport has taken a significant step towards bolstering its air travel capabilities with the initiation of night landing operations. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the launch on Sunday, allowing flights to arrive and depart during night hours at the country’s largest airport located in Gurandani, 26km east of Gwadar city.

In accordance with the new directive, the CAA has prohibited overnight parking for commercial airlines and aviation companies at the Gwadar airport. Only military aircraft and those affiliated with the Balochistan government will be permitted to park overnight at the facility. This development marks a pivotal milestone as it enables the airport to welcome local and international flights even after sundown.

The New Gwadar International Airport project, financed through a grant from the Chinese government as part of the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), played a crucial role in facilitating the expansion. With an estimated cost of $230 million, the airport’s construction not only created 3,000 job opportunities but also provided a significant boost to the local economy.