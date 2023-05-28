Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

Gwadar Int’l Airport launches night landings, boosting connectivity

By Staff Report

Gwadar International Airport has taken a significant step towards bolstering its air travel capabilities with the initiation of night landing operations. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the launch on Sunday, allowing flights to arrive and depart during night hours at the country’s largest airport located in Gurandani, 26km east of Gwadar city.

In accordance with the new directive, the CAA has prohibited overnight parking for commercial airlines and aviation companies at the Gwadar airport. Only military aircraft and those affiliated with the Balochistan government will be permitted to park overnight at the facility. This development marks a pivotal milestone as it enables the airport to welcome local and international flights even after sundown.

The New Gwadar International Airport project, financed through a grant from the Chinese government as part of the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), played a crucial role in facilitating the expansion. With an estimated cost of $230 million, the airport’s construction not only created 3,000 job opportunities but also provided a significant boost to the local economy.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Federal Budget is about to be tabled, but will the tables be turned?
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Editor's picks

Khushhali bank to force convert its hybrid debt into equity. But...

Khushhali Microfinance Bank might become the first institution to convert its Additional Tier 1 bonds to common equity. But what are the implications of this conversion?

Profit E-Magazine Issue 247

Record low annual profit in five years: Honda’s year of turmoil 

MoF responds to Atif Mian on making comparison of Pakistan with Ghana, Sri Lanka

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.