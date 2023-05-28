Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

The Federal Budget is about to be tabled, but will the tables be turned?

With glaring question marks hovering over our revenue, expenditures and deficits. The fate of the country hangs by a thread

Shahnawaz Ali
Shahnawaz Ali
Two businessmen discussion analysis sharing calculations about the company budget and financial planning together on desk at the office room.

“The pension expenditure, salaries of government officials, subsidies and grants are all to be paid through borrowed money.” said the ex-finance minister Dr. Hafiz Pasha while sharing his calculations about the upcoming budget. 

And this is what it has come to. If public finances were bad before, they have gotten worse. Hope erodes everyday, as the government fails to acknowledge the falling economic indicators of the country and masses try to keep themselves busy with the cat and mouse game of politics.

History has shown that the intricacy of political systems, the rise and fall of leaders, and the crafted strategies, fade into insignificance against the backdrop of economic turmoil. No ideology or nationalism trumps the need to feed your children, yet we, the people, remain rather numb to what our economic lives have become and what they are about to become. 

Years of negligence, bad habits, lapses of judgment and hit and trial brings Pakistan, once again, on the brink of a default. But is Pakistan willing to change? The question is about to be answered once and for all in the annual budget statement of the upcoming federal budget. Although things are not looking up for the said willingness, on the political front.

But what is it that has brought us to this point? and how can we get out of it through a budget? A difficult conversation, albeit not an impossible one, is long overdue about Pakistan’s fiscal account.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Shahnawaz Ali
Shahnawaz Ali
The author is a Finance journalist at Profit and can be reached via email at sha[email protected] and via twitter @shahnawaz_ali1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.