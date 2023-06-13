Ayesha Pasha hints increasing electricity, gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Finance and Revenue Ayesha Ghous Pasha has hinted to increase tariffs of electricity and gas if the IMF agreement is not reached.

Talking to the media after the meeting of the Senate standing committee on Finance and Revenue, she said that the government will increase electricity and gas prices in case no IMF agreement is reached.

She said that Economists always work on other options as we have Plan B if the IMF deal doesn’t happen.

The circular debt of the gas and power sector will be reduced for structural reforms adding that she said that negotiations with the IMF are going on and we have shared budgetary numbers with them.

The State Minister said that the IMF has been asked to complete the ninth review as time is very short and it is a problem for us however she said that MD IMF had also assured us that the ninth review would be completed soon.

Pasha said that we have to give tax exemptions to advance the economy as these will increase production and create jobs.

Replying to a question on pensions, she said that pension reforms are inevitable and billions of rupees go towards pension.

A plan of action has to be decided to solve the pension problem, the Minister of State for Finance added.

Replying to the question, she said that there is no intention to freeze foreign currency accounts in the country.