NEPRA notifies power price hike by Rs1.61 per unit under FCA of April

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified power tariff hike of Rs. 1.61 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of April 2023.

According to NEPRA’s notification, this hike in power tariff under the head FCA of April will not be applicable to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers while power distribution companies (DISCOs) will reflect the increase in power price separately in consumers’ bills in June 2023. More, the DISCOs should show the approved FCA of April separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of April 2023 and power distribution companies (DISCOs) will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April 2023 in the billing month of June 2023.

While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned DISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order, said NEPRA notification.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), acting on behalf of DISCOs, applied to NEPRA for the approval of a Rs 2.0100 per kilowatt hour (kWh) increase in power tariff. According to CPPA’s application, a total of 10,010.30 giga watt hour (GWh) of energy was generated in April at a cost of Rs 10.2384/kWh. Out of this, 9,734.91 GWh was delivered to DISCOs at a cost of Rs 10.3975/kWh.

The CPPA report provided detailed information on the energy production from various sources during April, including hydel, coal, RFO, gas, RLNG, nuclear, import from Iran, mixed sources, wind, bagasse, and solar.

On May 31, 2023, National Electric Power Regulatory (NEPRA) conducted hearings to review the proposed tariff adjustments for DISCOs.

Earlier, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested NEPRA for a higher rate of Rs. 2.01per unit.

