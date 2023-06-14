Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KP decides to freeze 517 development projects worth Rs469b

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has ordered the freezing of 517 development projects worth Rs. 469 billion in the current developmental program. These projects include both approved and yet-to-be-approved initiatives, however work cannot commence even after their approval because of financial issues.

According to the documents, after reviewing 2,187 development projects, the Department of Planning and Development has recommended the freezing of these projects for a period of five months. Among these projects, there are 375 projects that were part of the development program for the fiscal year 2022-23, but they have not received approval from the relevant forum yet. A token amount of Rs. 1,000 will be allocated to incorporate these projects into the development program.

Similarly, 142 ongoing projects will also be suspended, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs. 141 bn. A budget of Rs. 9 billion has been allocated for these projects. However, work on these initiatives will not commence until November, even though they have already received approval from the respective forum.

The KP government has also decided not to approve any new projects during the oversight period of the caretaker government in the fiscal year 2023-24. Projects that have been approved but have not yet issued tenders will not progress further, and no tenders will be issued for them.

Likewise, projects that have received approval but have not commenced work will not be initiated, and work orders will not be issued for them. The allocated funds for the suspended projects will remain unchanged, and projects that have not been approved under the umbrella scheme will not be presented for approval. However, the Department of Planning and Development will be able to approve highly significant projects.

A large number of development projects were left in limbo after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ended its government in the province. Only one meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party was held afterward, in which only highly significant projects were approved. Due to the lack of approval from the PDWP, these projects have faced delays.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
France to provide €180m loan for NTDC projects in Sialkot, Arifwala, and Vehari
Next article
ECC allows PLL to execute proposed agreement with Azerbaijan Republic’s (SOCAR) trading
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Governance

How a govt department has operated on ‘makeshift’ basis for over...

In a shocking revelation uncovered during a seemingly normal session of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it has come to light that the Pakistan...

Petrol price estimated to decrease, diesel to surge for second half of June

700MW Azad Pattan hydropower project ready for construction: Energy China

World Bank approves $200m aid for Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.