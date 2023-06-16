SNGPL starts gas supply from Wali Gas Field, easing energy crisis

In a significant development, gas supply from OGDCL’s recently discovered Wali (Bettani) gas field in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has commenced, marking a major milestone in addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis.

The injection of gas into Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) network began earlier today.

The discovery of the Wali gas field by the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) prompted directives from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to SNGPL to lay pipelines for gas injection from the newly found field.

The gas flow from the Wali gas field will be processed at OGDCL’s facility before being injected into Sui Northern’s transmission system. The current gas supply flow rate is 10 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), which is expected to increase to 20 MMCFD in the near future. A 50-kilometer long high-pressure pipeline has been constructed to connect OGDCL’s processing plant to Sui Northern’s network at Kaka Khel, District Lakki Marwat. Additionally, SNGPL constructed a 16-kilometer long gathering line as per OGDCL’s request.

Despite security challenges during the pipeline construction, SNGPL successfully completed the construction of the 66-kilometer-long pipelines in record time. The pipeline segments from the well to the processing plant and from the processing plant to Kakakhel Valve Assembly were commissioned on June 14 and 15, respectively.

The early production facility at Wali (Bettani) Gas Field has been installed to expedite the monetization of hydrocarbons. With a gas production rate of 10 MMCFD and 1000 barrels per day (BBLS/Day) of oil, the gas field is operationally ready. OGDCL plans to drill two additional wells, Wali Deep#1 and Wali #2, which would further enhance the gas production to approximately 50 MMCFD.

The successful commencement of gas supply from the Wali gas field highlights the dedication and hard work of SNGPL’s workforce and the guidance of the company’s Board of Directors and current management. This achievement contributes significantly to addressing the prevailing energy crisis in Pakistan.