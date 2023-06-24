SNGPL board removes Ali Javed Hamdani as Managing Director 

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors (BoD) of Sui Northern Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has taken a decisive step by terminating the job contract of Ali Javed Hamdani as the Managing Director (MD) of SNGPL.

The termination comes in light of serious allegations of malpractices, corruption, and nepotism, which have plagued the company under his leadership.

Sources revealed that Hamdani had been under investigation for various misconducts, including the misappropriation of funds. It is alleged that billions of rupees were syphoned off through projects executed at significantly higher costs. One such project, the highly controversial Rs 22 billion 270 km Bannu West 1 and Walid Gas Fields pipeline, has repeatedly raised concerns from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) due to its extended route and exaggerated financial expenses.

Based on OGRA’s viewpoint and internal analysis, it was found that the project could have been completed by laying a 55 km line from CPF Lach to Bannu East, considering that an existing 10-inch transmission line and ROA already connected Daudkhel to CPF, instead of the current 270 km pipeline. These findings have further raised questions about the decision-making process and financial management under Hamdani’s tenure.

Sources also highlight allegations of favouritism and nepotism in Hamdani’s appointment as MD of SNGPL, suggesting that political considerations played a significant role. They claim that his close association with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as an Aitchisonian and Shaukat Khanum donor, secured his position despite years of unemployment prior to his appointment. Furthermore, it is alleged that Hamdani exploited official trips to Karachi, involving numerous officers, to justify personal visits while incurring substantial expenses on luxury accommodations and air travel.

An internal audit report ordered by the BoD has highlighted extreme misuse of power by Hamdani during his tenure as MD. The strained relationship between the Ministry and the BOD with Hamdani resulted in the sidelining of senior management and the alleged prevalence of corruption within the company.

Earlier, the BoD of SNGPL had disallowed Hamdani from exercising any powers as the top executive of the company. Subsequently, a Special Sub-Committee of the BoDs was formed to investigate his conduct and alleged financial irregularities, particularly related to the Uch Compression Project.

The termination of Hamdani’s contract marks a significant development in the efforts to address the issues plaguing SNGPL. It is expected that the company will now focus on restoring transparency, accountability, and efficient operations under new leadership to regain public trust and ensure the provision of uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.