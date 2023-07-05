Sign inSubscribe
Business

Avanceon’s subsidiary awarded major municipality contract in Qatar

Avanceon to enhance drainage network system in the Middle East with $10mn project

By Monitoring Desk

Avanceon Automation & Control W.L.L Qatar, a subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, has secured a lucrative contract from a prominent municipality in the Middle East area.

Avanceon Limited made the announcement through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. They mentioned that this contract constitutes 15 percent of the total Purchase Order Generation for the year 2023.

In a comprehensive statement, Avanceon explained that the primary goal of this project, valued at approximately $10 million, is to enhance the Drainage Network Operation System. This will be achieved by implementing real-time monitoring and control capabilities for assets located across different sites. By leveraging a master SCADA station, the system will provide early detection of flood risks, blockages, infiltration, surcharging, and other related factors. Avanceon will install permanent monitoring and control equipment equipped with Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), drawing power from the nearest local permanent or solar power source.

The Middle East region has been grappling with the escalating issue of flooding due to rapid urbanization. Flash floods have become increasingly common, necessitating proactive measures by municipalities to safeguard both the population and critical infrastructure.

Under this project, Avanceon Limited’s subsidiary, Octopus Digital, will offer cutting-edge digitalization services and solutions to the customer. Their aim is to enhance asset monitoring, efficiency, and optimization through state-of-the-art technologies.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
NAB relaunches probe into alleged Rs500bn scam involving payments to favoured IPPs
Next article
Steel industry cries foul against unregulated manufacturers in former FATA/PATA
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.