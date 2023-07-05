Avanceon’s subsidiary awarded major municipality contract in Qatar

Avanceon Automation & Control W.L.L Qatar, a subsidiary of Avanceon Limited, has secured a lucrative contract from a prominent municipality in the Middle East area.

Avanceon Limited made the announcement through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday. They mentioned that this contract constitutes 15 percent of the total Purchase Order Generation for the year 2023.

In a comprehensive statement, Avanceon explained that the primary goal of this project, valued at approximately $10 million, is to enhance the Drainage Network Operation System. This will be achieved by implementing real-time monitoring and control capabilities for assets located across different sites. By leveraging a master SCADA station, the system will provide early detection of flood risks, blockages, infiltration, surcharging, and other related factors. Avanceon will install permanent monitoring and control equipment equipped with Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), drawing power from the nearest local permanent or solar power source.

The Middle East region has been grappling with the escalating issue of flooding due to rapid urbanization. Flash floods have become increasingly common, necessitating proactive measures by municipalities to safeguard both the population and critical infrastructure.

Under this project, Avanceon Limited’s subsidiary, Octopus Digital, will offer cutting-edge digitalization services and solutions to the customer. Their aim is to enhance asset monitoring, efficiency, and optimization through state-of-the-art technologies.