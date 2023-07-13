Pakistan Set to Strengthen Private Security Services with New Regulatory Bill

ISLAMABAD: In order to improve the regulatory framework of private security services, the Federal Cabinet has approved the enactment of the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill, 2023. This decision was made at a recent Cabinet meeting on 3 July, 2023.

This is an instrumental step towards ensuring the safety and security of projects that are of national significance, including the CPEC and non-CPEC projects, as well as enhancing the competence and standards of private security service providers.

According to sources, the Interior Division, in its briefing to the cabinet, highlighted the inadequacy of the current regulatory regime, which primarily focuses on regulating security companies but fails to cover individuals engaged in the provision of security services.

Currently, the companies involved in security services are regulated by the non-statutory document known as the “Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) 2020 on issuance of NOC to Private Security Companies.” This regulatory loophole has raised concerns about community safety and heightened the potential risks associated with the security business.

One issue of particular concern is that of the deployment of security companies on such projects.. Due to the weak regulatory framework, personnel provided by these companies often lacks the requisite competence, posing a serious threat to the security of these crucial projects. The Joint Working Group meetings between Pakistan and China on the safety and security of CPEC have reiterated the need for improved security measures in this regard.

Recognizing the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework inspired by the practices of the United Kingdom and other developed countries, the Interior Division has prepared a draft Private Security Services Bill. The proposed legislation aims to enhance the regulation of security service providers, leading to significant improvements in their quality and capacity. By ensuring better security measures, the bill is expected to reduce the reliance on Law Enforcement Agencies for project security, thereby saving precious resources.

The approval of the Cabinet was sought in accordance with rule 16(1) (a) and the Rules of Business, 1973, to initiate the legislative process required for enacting the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill, 2023. The Cabinet, after careful consideration of the summary titled “Enactment of Private Security Services Regulatory Bill, 2023” submitted by the Interior Division, granted approval for the initiation of the legislative process.

Once enacted, the Private Security Services Regulatory Bill, 2023, will pave the way for a comprehensive regulatory framework for private security services in Pakistan. It is expected to enhance the safety and security of the community while improving the competence and standards of private security service providers. The implementation of this regulatory framework will not only strengthen security measures but also contribute to the successful execution of critical projects in the country.