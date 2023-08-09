ECNEC approves projects worth hundreds of billions on NA’s last day

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of parliament’s last day in session the Executive Committee of the National Economic

Council (ECNEC) has approved a Rs 173.625 billion project for different sectors.

The ECNEC meeting, presided by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on

Wednesday considered and approved a World Bank funded project of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives titled “Resilient Housing Reconstruction and Restoration” in all districts of Balochistan at a cost of Rs. 43,400 million. The project is to be executed by the government of Balochistan through Federal PMU & provincial PIU to support communities to reconstruct their houses affected by floods in 2022 in Balochistan province. The entire cost will be borne by the federal government.

The ECNEC also considered a project of the Board of Revenue (BoR) regarding “Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE)”. This project was considered at an updated cost of Rs. 26, 440.704 million, and is to be fully financed by the World Bank. The project is to be executed by Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) through Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) in Punjab Province.

A project of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan titled “Establishment of Regional Grids in Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I (Revised)” was also considered and approved, with a more rationalized scope and cost of Rs. 9,148.509 Million with FEC of Rs. 1,679.274 million. The project will be executed by W&P Dept, Gilgit-Baltistan in Districts Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu in GB region.

The Ministry of Communication submitted a summary regarding the project “Dualization of road from Chistan to Chak no 46/3R via Dahranwala (41.154 km) including two lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chaki 175m (4.859 km)” to be executed in District Bahawalnagar of Punjab by National Highway Authority and Ministry of Communications. The project was approved by ECNEC at a total cost of Rs. 8,962.982 million without FEC on a 50:50 cost sharing basis between Federal Government and Government of Punjab with condition of confirmation of Punjab Government’s cost share.

A project submitted by the Ministry of Water Resources, namely “Construction of Awaram Dam (Revised)” was also submitted for the approval of ECNEC. The project was approved at a cost of Rs. 23, 579.263 without FEC. It will be executed in District Awaran of Balochistan by the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan. Moreover, the project is to be financed through the Federal and Provincial Government on an 80:20 cost sharing basis.

Another project of the Ministry of Water Resources regarding “Construction of Panjgur Dam in District Panjgur, Balochistan” was also approved by the ECNEC at a revised cost of Rs. 22,340.59 without FEC. The project is to be financed by both Federal and Provincial Governments on an 80:20 cost sharing basis. This project will also be executed by the Irrigation Department, Government of Balochistan in District Panjgur.

A project of Government of Sindh regarding “Construction/Reconstruction of Existing Schools in Sindh affected under Rain/Flood 2022 in Sindh (1800 units)” was also considered and approved at a cost of Rs. 12,338.294 million with 50:50 cost sharing basis between Federal Government and Government of Sindh with the condition to fulfill the uncompleted observations in accordance with the decision of CDWP. The project is to be executed by School Education & Literacy Department (SE&LD) Sindh in various Districts of Sindh. The project is to be financed through PSDP (2023-24).

Lastly, an already approved Project of Government of Sindh, namely “Sindh “Solar Energy Project (SSEP)” with an updated cost of Rs. 27,418.13 million was also reconsidered. The meeting was updated on the site of implementation of the project and substantially savings in the electricity units.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from Federal Ministries and Provincial departments.