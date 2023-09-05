Sign inSubscribe
Economy

SIFC held interaction with business community to improve business climate in country

The Business Community was taken on board to attract investments in Pakistan and be part of valuable projects.

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday held interaction with the business community to improve business climate in the country.    

According to details, SIFC arranged an interaction with the Business Community of Karachi on 5 September 2023 as part of outreach strategy.

SIFC’s Team led by Dr Jehanzeb Khan made detailed presentations encompassing various aspects of SIFC Initiative.

Pakistan’s latent potential and investment opportunities in the key sectors of Agri/ Livestock, IT, Mining/ Minerals and Energy were highlighted along with ongoing efforts to improve business climate in the country.  

The Business Community was taken on board to attract investments in Pakistan and be part of valuable projects.

SIFC ensured to extend its facilitative role in realising such endeavours by domestic investors.

At the end, an interactive session provided the Business Community with the opportunity to share their investment-related feedback and suggestions. The Business Community also displayed keen interest in asking questions related to various investment opportunities and investment environments in general.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
SBP likely to hike interest rate in upcoming MPC meeting
Next article
Petrol, diesel sales remain robust across July and August despite public outcry
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Bank of Khyber
Top Headlines

Why is the Bank of Khyber faltering?

Profitability takes a hit due to increase in policy rate, branch network expansion and power struggle within the management

IMF seeks additional details on power sector from Pakistani side

Pakistan businesses fear default still imminent, Gallup Survey reveals

Part of China’s economic miracle was a mirage. Reality check is next

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Zia | Areeba Fatima | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.