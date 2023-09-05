SIFC held interaction with business community to improve business climate in country

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday held interaction with the business community to improve business climate in the country.

According to details, SIFC arranged an interaction with the Business Community of Karachi on 5 September 2023 as part of outreach strategy.

SIFC’s Team led by Dr Jehanzeb Khan made detailed presentations encompassing various aspects of SIFC Initiative.

Pakistan’s latent potential and investment opportunities in the key sectors of Agri/ Livestock, IT, Mining/ Minerals and Energy were highlighted along with ongoing efforts to improve business climate in the country.

The Business Community was taken on board to attract investments in Pakistan and be part of valuable projects.

SIFC ensured to extend its facilitative role in realising such endeavours by domestic investors.

At the end, an interactive session provided the Business Community with the opportunity to share their investment-related feedback and suggestions. The Business Community also displayed keen interest in asking questions related to various investment opportunities and investment environments in general.