Sign inSubscribe
Industry

How did HUBCO earn its highest ever profit? 

Higher incomes from associated companies, a faltering Rs, and having your Thar based power plants come online make for a nice bottom line 

By Daniyal Ahmad

The Hub Power Company (HUBCO) recently unfurled its annual report for the culmination of the fiscal year 2023. The outcome? The company notched up its highest ever profit at a whopping Rs 62 billion, a meteoric rise of over 100% from the Rs 30 billion it amassed in the preceding year. 

This financial windfall was propelled by a trifecta of factors. In addition to extraordinary incomes from its associated enterprises, HUBCO saw fresh revenue streams gushing from its two Thar-based power plants springing into operation. At the same time the depreciation of the Pakistani Rupee against the United States Dollar enabled the company to rake in a higher turnover from capacity payments. All this transpired while the company generated merely half the electricity it did in the previous year.

“Power companies have their tariffs pegged in USD terms. Consequently, when the Rs depreciates, the profits may remain steady in USD terms but they skyrocket in Rs terms,” expounds Yousuf Farooq, Director Research at Chase Securities.

While the assertion is correct, there is a larger context to this. HUBCO saw its earnings from capacity payments (CPP) skyrocket to an all-time high at Rs 62 billion. This offset the Rs 12 billion dip in revenues from energy sales to the Government of Pakistan (EPP), as HUBCO’s energy generation dwindled from 9,265 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2022 to a mere 4,728 GWh. 

 

HUBCO’s Revenue Breakdown
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Capacity Purchase Price Rs 25  Rs 28  Rs 34  Rs 36 Rs 36  Rs 62 
Energy Purchase Price Rs 80  Rs 26  Rs 7 Rs 12 Rs 60  Rs 48 
Late Payment Interest Rs 6  Rs 7  Rs 8 Rs 8 Rs 8  Rs 10 
Startup Charges Rs 0.3  Rs 0.1  Rs 0.03  Rs 0.05  Rs 0.4  Rs 0.1 
Part Load Adjustment Charges Rs 1  Rs 1  Rs 0.1 Rs  0.2 Rs 1 Rs 1
Pass Through Items Rs 0.04  Rs 0.05 
Sales Tax  -Rs 12  -Rs 4 -Rs 1 -Rs 2 -Rs 9 -Rs 6 
Total  Rs 100 Rs 58 Rs 48  Rs 55  Rs 97 Rs 114 
Units in Rs billions 
Source: Company financials 

 

However, this doesn’t account for the additional Rs 32 billion that HUBCO pocketed.

The benefits of multiple income streams 

HUBCO’s Thar power plant, which commenced operations in October 2022, and its associated company ThalNova’s 330 MW plant, which became operational in February 2023, have significantly bolstered HUBCO’s financial performance. The former contributed an additional Rs 7 billion to HUBCO’s income, a revenue stream that did not exist previously, while the latter generated proceeds of Rs 1.9 billion for the first time since 2020.

The performance of the remaining plants in HUBCO’s portfolio, including its primary Hub plant and the ancillary Narowal and Laraib Energy plants, remained consistent with previous trends.


The substantial increase in earnings was primarily due to HUBCO receiving Rs 28 billion from its stakes in the China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC), and Prime International Oil and Gas (PIOGCL). Although HUBCO has not provided an explanation for this windfall — equivalent to almost three years’ worth of combined proceeds — it is likely attributable to the completion of CPHGC’s coal plant in Balochistan. This milestone freed HUBCO from its obligation to maintain a $150 million standby letter of credit for CPHGC. However, HUBCO has not provided further clarification on this matter.

As for PIOGCL, HUBCO attributes the proceeds to PIGOCL’s acquisition of ENI Pakistan’s upstream operations and renewable energy assets in November 2022.

 

Profit from Associates and Joint Ventures 
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
China Power Hub GenCo -Rs 0.3  -Rs 0.4  Rs 13.7  Rs 15.5  Rs 9.1  Rs 28.3 
ThalNova Power  Rs 0.014  Rs 0.001  -Rs 0.016  -Rs 0.005  Rs 1.9 
Prime International Oil and Gas  -Rs 0.013 Rs 0.001  Rs 3.9 
China Power Hub OpCo  Rs 0.1  Rs 0.2 
Values in Rs billions 
Source: Company financials 

 

HUBCO, however, has not been greedy with its luck for the year. The company dolled its highest dividend for shareholders ever at Rs 30 per share. 

The company’s health in the year ahead 

While it remains uncertain whether the company’s performance will surpass the fiscal results of 2023, it appears to be on a steady trajectory to prevent a collapse in the forthcoming year, at least for the time being. The Thar Energy plant, along with its associated Thal Nova plant, have consistently ranked in the top five of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s merit order since their inception. The only exception was a brief two-week period in May when Thar Energy slipped to the sixth position.

This ranking provides a partial hedge for HUBCO against potential reductions in energy purchases by the Government of Pakistan from power companies, should demand decrease. Even a minimal demand for electricity ensures that HUBCO’s Thar Plant and ThalNova can sell electricity due to their favourable placement in the merit order.

Moreover, PIOGCL’s acquisition of ENI’s assets provides HUBCO with an opportunity to reap additional benefits from potential fuel exploration activities. HUBCO is also poised to profit from potential expansions in Thar Block-II through its 8% share in the mines.

However, the most significant benefits for the company could arise from developments entirely beyond its control.

“The power sector’s major issue has been the persistent problem of circular debt,” Farooq begins, “where payments to power generation companies are uncertain. While these companies may generate profits, they often struggle to receive cash payments, resulting in substantial receivables on their balance sheets.”

He continues, “The government appears to be taking steps to permanently address the circular debt problem by raising tariffs to align with the generation cost and implementing crackdowns on power theft as part of a long-term solution.” “Furthermore,” Farooq adds, “privatising distribution companies (discos) could potentially alleviate theft and efficiency-related issues within the power sector.”

- Advertisement -
Previous article
OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs 21 per KG for October
Next article
IT minister and Huawei Pakistan CEO discuss “digital financial revolution”
Daniyal Ahmad
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile, energy and advertising insdusties as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

China’s economy stabilises, factory activity returns to expansion

China's factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, an official survey showed on Saturday, adding to a run of...

FBR collects Rs2.023tr in Jul-Sept, 34pc higher than IMF’s target 

Pakistan, GCC ink free trade agreement in Riyadh

Seres EVs: Revolutionizing Pakistan’s Auto Industry with Cutting-Edge Technology

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.