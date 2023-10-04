Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

PKR strengthens by Rs1.07 against USD in interbank trading

Government's crackdown on illegal currency exchange companies and SBP's reforms contribute to consistent appreciation

By News Desk

The Pakistani rupee continued its impressive run against the US dollar, registering a gain of 0.38% during Wednesday’s trading session in the interbank market.

At noon, the rupee was trading at 284.65 against the US dollar, marking an increase of Rs1.07 within the inter-bank market. This follows a 0.36% appreciation on Tuesday when it settled at 285.72.

The Pakistani rupee has also maintained its upward trajectory in the open market, with the gap between the inter-bank and open-market rates remaining within the limits set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For customers, the rupee was quoted at 282 for buying and 285 for selling purposes.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has played a significant role in this sustained appreciation. Last month, the central bank implemented a series of “structural reforms” targeting exchange companies (ECs) to regulate and stabilise the currency exchange market, reducing volatility.

The collaborative efforts of the SBP and the interim government have instilled confidence in the Pakistani rupee, which has responded by appreciating consistently against the US dollar. Data indicates that the Pakistani rupee continues to outperform most other world currencies on a daily basis, as many currencies continue to depreciate against the US dollar.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
K-Electric eyes $400 mn overseas funding to address growing energy demand
Next article
Inside the high returns of the Meezan Sovereign Fund
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

The banks are becoming exchange companies as well. What does that...

With 7 banks creating exchange companies in quick succession, what shape will the currency market take?

Banks behind 70% jump in greenwashing incidents in 2023 -report

Pakistan-economy

Pakistan’s economy contracts by 0.6% in FY23, expected to rebound to 1.7% in FY24: WB

How does WhatsApp make its money?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.