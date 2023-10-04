Sign inSubscribe
K-Electric eyes $400 mn overseas funding to address growing energy demand

Karachi-based power distributor is also seeking government approval for a $2 billion capital expenditure plan to raise its renewable energy capacity to 30% by 2030.

By Monitoring Desk

K-Electric Ltd. is actively pursuing international financial support, aiming for a funding range of $350 million to $400 million, as reported by Bloomberg. This move comes as Pakistan grapples with an energy crisis and soaring power prices.

The Karachi-based power distributor is also seeking government approval for a substantial $2 billion capital expenditure plan spanning seven years. This initiative aims to achieve key objectives, including raising renewable energy capacity to 30% by 2030, expanding overall generation capacity, and reinforcing the power grid.

Furthermore, with its monopoly in Karachi ending this year, K-Electric is preparing for heightened competition. The company is exploring options like acquiring minority stakes (below 20%) in new power plants to ensure a consistent electricity supply. Additionally, there are plans to convert fuel oil power plants to more sustainable coal-based operations, according to CEO Moonis Abdullah Alvi.

These efforts respond to Pakistan’s recent financial instability, exacerbated by a fuel shortage following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which sent energy prices surging and triggered nationwide protests due to increased household electricity rates.

K-Electric Ltd.’s proactive measures offer hope for addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges and steering towards a diversified and sustainable energy future amidst ongoing uncertainties.

The govt is awfully proud of this year’s cotton bumper crop. They shouldn’t be. 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

