Shell Pakistan to undergo ownership change as SPCO enters into SPA with WAFI Energy

Shell Pakistan Limited (PSX: SHEL) is set to undergo a significant change in ownership as its parent Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Wafi Energy LLC (WAFI Energy), a Saudi Arabian fuel stations company.

Shell Pakistan disclosed this development in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“On 31 October 2023, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo) informed Shell Pakistan Limited that SPCo and Wafi Energy LLC (WAFI Energy) executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on 31 October 2023 for the sale of SPCo’s entire shareholding in the company (SHEL), comprising 165,700,304 shares and representing 77.42% of the issued share capital of the company,” read the notice.

Wafi Energy also confirmed that through an SPA it has successfully bought a majority stake in Shell Pakistan Limited from Shell Petroleum Company Limited [a subsidiary of Shell PLC].

“With this acquisition, we wish to assure SPL management, employees, customers, business partners, suppliers, communities, and all stakeholders that Wafi Energy will work hard to better position the company with stronger business plans for expanding its business with much more investments opportunities to strongly support growth,” the Saudi firm wrote on its website.

However, the successful completion of this transaction will be subject to the issuance of a public offer by WAFI Energy LLC to prospective investors, regulatory approvals, notably clearance from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), and the fulfillment of other necessary closing formalities.

On October 31, Arif Habib Limited as the manager of the offer on behalf of WAFI Energy LLC, submitted a public announcement of intention to acquire up to 77.42% of SHEL shares.

