IPO, PITB collaborate to digitise IPO-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) forged an alliance on Tuesday by signing an agreement aimed at digitising and automating IPO-Pakistan.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Director General of IPO, Ms. Shazia Adnan, and Director General of PITB, Saima R. Shaikh here to foster automation and digitalization within IPO.

As per details, this collaborative effort seeks to benefit the general populace and businesses across the country.

During the event, Chairman IPO, Farukh Amil, emphasised the significance of increased visibility across multiple platforms and heightened public awareness, which are key priorities for IPO. This strategic approach aims to make IPO more accessible, particularly to the business classes and the youth.

Amil highlighted the ongoing digitisation efforts within IPO, leveraging the support of PITB, as a vital step in modernising institutions in today’s world. He emphasised the youth’s predominant connection to IT and social media, indicating that this digital initiative will enable them to lodge online complaints and avail other IPO services conveniently.

Moreover, Amil mentioned IPO’s ongoing efforts to educate the youth about IPO in universities and educational institutions, foreseeing a positive trend in financial education among them.

Anticipating the outcomes of automation within the IPO, chairman Amil highlighted the prospects of enhanced transparency and simplified processes within the institution.

Director General of IPO, Shazia Adnan, expressed optimism regarding the agreement with PITB, stating that within the next two months, online payments and documentation processes will become easier, thus promoting Ease of Doing Business (EODB) within IPO. She detailed the convenience of accessing 27 different channels, including online banking and apps, for documentation and payments.

Adnan revealed that the digitization process commenced in October 2023, enabling the submission of 17 forms through the online system. She emphasised that this advancement eliminates the need for physical visits to the IPO office, as the process has been streamlined through 33 different modules.

Furthermore, Adnan highlighted the primary objective of the MOU, emphasising the need for IPO-Pakistan to digitise its collection and payment system through alternate payment methods, thereby integrating with banking channels for efficient revenue monitoring and streamlined financial operations.

On PITB’s front, Director General Saima R. Sheikh affirmed their institutional support to streamline IPO’s digitization, aiming to enhance efficiency and improve the ease of doing business within IPO. She emphasised that the online process will significantly improve service delivery, making facilities accessible through online systems such as banking and apps.

Sheikh detailed the project’s scope, encompassing the automation and digitization of payment collection via all Alternative Delivery Channels (ADC). PITB plans to introduce a web-based software solution named PayZen, integrating with IPO-PAKISTAN’s line of business application to digitise payments for collections and payments, ultimately issuing digital challans with PSID in the future.