Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PayPal to enter Pakistani market through strategic partnership, announces IT Minister

Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr Umar Saif emphasizes the potential boost to IT exports and freelancer remittances

By News Desk

PayPal, an online payment system, is set to partner with an existing international payment gateway, through which international customers of Pakistani freelancers will be able to make payments through their PayPal accounts.

The joint venture announcement is expected next week.

Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom, Dr Umar Saif, stated that PayPal will operate indirectly in Pakistan through this collaboration. He said that the initiative will have a positive impact on the growing freelance sector, which comprises approximately 1.5 million individuals, making it the fourth-largest globally.

The move follows persistent efforts by previous governments to bring PayPal to Pakistan, overcoming security concerns. Saif emphasized the potential boost to IT exports and freelancer remittances, attributing the positive trend to recent measures supporting a liberal financial regime.

Inflows from IT exports have already seen a 13% increase in November, and the government aims to further enhance IT exports from $2.6 billion to approximately $5 billion.

As part of this effort, IT companies can now retain 50% of their export revenue in dollars in a local account, simplifying international payments. 

Read this: Fact check: PayPal is not coming to Pakistan

Previous article
Centre’s domestic debt surges to Rs41tr, reflecting 24% YoY increase
Next article
FBR halts inquiry into Rs16b money laundering scam involving four shell companies
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.