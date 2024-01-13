Sign inSubscribe
Oil products imports decline 24% in July-Dec due to weakened demand, crackdown

In December alone, HSD imports plummeted by 77% compared to the same month the previous year

By News Desk

Pakistan’s energy imports saw a substantial decline in the first half of the current fiscal year, driven by reduced economic activity and government efforts to combat fuel smuggling, according to industry data.

Oil product imports fell by 24% year-on-year in the six months ending in December, with high-speed diesel (HSD) experiencing the most significant drop at 36%. In December alone, HSD imports plummeted by 77% compared to the same month the previous year, reflecting ongoing weak demand and raising concerns about the sector’s recovery.

“The import of HSD in December alone registered a bigger decline as demand remains subdued, and the situation isn’t improving,” noted an industry official.

Data revealed that HSD imports totaled 828,000 tonnes in the first half, down from 1.29 million tonnes in the same period the prior year.

Industry insiders pointed out that while government actions against Iranian smuggled diesel have boosted formal sector sales, Iranian diesel is still making its way into the country, affecting formal sector sales.

Imports of petrol, the country’s second most consumed fuel, also decreased by 5% to 2.5 million tonnes, compared to 2.6 million tonnes during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Crude oil imports, which are refined locally, increased by 3% to 4.28 million metric tons compared to 4.17 million tonnes in the same period the previous year.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports remained relatively stable during the review period, while jet fuel (JP-01) imports saw an uptick.

Pakistan heavily relies on petroleum product imports to meet local demand, as domestic production only covers about 30% of the country’s needs.

During the first five months of the fiscal year 2023-24, the import bill for petroleum products amounted to $5.72 billion, down from $8.8 billion in the same period the previous year.

 

NEPRA grants PPIB 10-year license for power auction administration
Govt falls short of tax targets in cigarette industry for seven consecutive years: SDPI
News Desk
News Desk

