Oil theft from PARCO pipeline uncovered in Karachi’s Bin Qasim area

The Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) has lodged a police complaint regarding another oil theft incident in Karachi’s Bin Qasim locality.

The case, filed by a PARCO employee, accuses three individuals of siphoning oil from a state-owned pipeline.

The suspects, Abdul Wahab, Javed, and Hasan Jatoi, were implicated in the First Information Report (FIR) for their alleged involvement in the theft. The FIR reveals that Javed and Hasan had leased a warehouse and purportedly tapped into the PARCO pipeline to steal diesel.

No arrests have been made yet, according to police officials. They noted that similar incidents of oil theft were recorded last year, but the mastermind behind these operations remains at large.

Concurrently, investigations into previous thefts from the PARCO pipeline were ongoing when a new theft attempt surfaced near Steel Town.

Based on a complaint from PARCO’s Assistant Security Officer Rafiq, authorities at the Steel Town police station have initiated proceedings against an unidentified suspect for attempting oil theft.