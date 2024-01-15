Oil theft from PARCO pipeline uncovered in Karachi’s Bin Qasim area

The Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) has lodged a police complaint regarding another oil theft incident in Karachi’s Bin Qasim locality.
The case, filed by a PARCO employee, accuses three individuals of siphoning oil from a state-owned pipeline.
The suspects, Abdul Wahab, Javed, and Hasan Jatoi, were implicated in the First Information Report (FIR) for their alleged involvement in the theft. The FIR reveals that Javed and Hasan had leased a warehouse and purportedly tapped into the PARCO pipeline to steal diesel.
No arrests have been made yet, according to police officials. They noted that similar incidents of oil theft were recorded last year, but the mastermind behind these operations remains at large.
Concurrently, investigations into previous thefts from the PARCO pipeline were ongoing when a new theft attempt surfaced near Steel Town.
Based on a complaint from PARCO’s Assistant Security Officer Rafiq, authorities at the Steel Town police station have initiated proceedings against an unidentified suspect for attempting oil theft.
MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCE ON LOST CRYPTO RECOVERY!
I read so many stories about bitcoin loss to scams. I will like to start by saying the agencies responsible for bitcoin security has really done nothing to help locate stolen or lost coins. In my situation my MacBook was hacked by someone that had access to my emails, i immediately contacted blockchain and they only wasted my time, after which i worked towards getting help else where, i was referred to consult a bitcoin expert who helped track and retrieved my 3.3 btc, for an agreed fee. I was more than grateful and willing to pay more after the job was done. Thankful i didn’t fall victim and would like to recommend ( MORRIS GRAY 830 @ G maiL . COM )!