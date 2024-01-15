Torkham border trade halt continues amid Pakistan-Afghanistan visa dispute

Trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan through the Torkham border has been suspended for a second consecutive day, following a failure to resolve visa restrictions on transporters from both countries.

Officials from the two nations met on Saturday but did not reach an agreement, with no vehicular traffic allowed across the border since then, although pedestrian movement remains open.

Customs officials at Torkham have reportedly advised local fruit dealers to return their goods to Peshawar, anticipating no immediate resolution to the visa issue.

The disruption started on Saturday when Pakistan enforced visa requirements on Afghan drivers lacking legal travel documents, leading to reciprocal actions from Afghan Taliban authorities at Torkham.

The standoff has also affected the Kharlaachi border crossing in Kurram, where Afghan authorities barred Pakistani drivers’ entry.

The Torkham Custom Clearing Agents Association has voiced concerns over significant financial losses for local traders and transporters due to these restrictions.

Aimal Shinwari, the association’s president, highlighted the particular risk to fruit and vegetable exporters, whose perishable goods might spoil if not delivered timely.

The national exchequer is also reportedly losing millions of dollars daily due to halted customs clearance of import and export items. The sudden visa restriction implementation has led to border congestion, with many drivers unable to provide valid travel documents.

Sabir Khan, a local customs clearing agent, noted a surge in Pakistani exports, including cement, tractors, agricultural tools, vegetables, oranges, and various items, leading to traffic buildup on the Pakistan side of the border. He also mentioned that several Pakistani drivers were denied entry into Afghanistan following the new visa policy by Pakistan.

Several trailers and containers loaded with Pakistani goods are currently stranded, causing difficulties for transporters. Customs and security officials are reportedly in contact with higher authorities in Islamabad to resolve the visa issue for Afghan transporters swiftly.