Pakistan, South Korea pioneer revolutionary technology for potato seed production

Pakistan and South Korea are collaborating on Technical Cooperation Projects (TCP), focusing on revolutionizing potato seed production through aeroponics technology. The joint effort between KOPIA and PARC aims to significantly enhance agricultural productivity and create job opportunities.

In a recent ceremony at the National Agricultural Research Center, key figures including Dr. Kausar Abdulla Malik, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Park Ki Jun, the Korean Ambassador, and Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, Chairman of PARC, celebrated the successful harvest of potato seeds.

Dr. Malik highlighted the adoption of aeroponic technology, emphasizing its potential to boost potato production and ensure virus-free seeds. Currently, only 2% of Pakistan’s potato seed requirement is met locally, with 98% imported. The new technology positions Pakistan to achieve self-sufficiency in potato seed production.

Park Ki Jun, the Korean Ambassador, highlighted the swift progress of the project and unveiled plans for upcoming initiatives. Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali emphasized the significance of the first aeroponic potato seed production facility in Pakistan, citing its ability to yield 50 to 60 potato seeds per plant compared to five from conventional methods.

Due to low-quality local seeds, Pakistan currently imports 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of potato seeds annually. Dr. Ali announced projects worth over $8 million for livestock and smart farming in 2025, expressing gratitude to South Korea for its support in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Dr. Cho Gyoungrae, Director of the KOPIA-Pakistan Center, outlined plans to provide 160,000 tons of certified seed potatoes over five years through the construction of aeroponic greenhouses and other facilities. Dr. Aish Muhammad, the Project Coordinator, emphasized the initiative’s goal to cut production costs, boost yields, and achieve self-sufficiency.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step toward agricultural advancement in both Pakistan and South Korea.