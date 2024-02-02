Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR introduces single sales tax return system for telecom sector

FBR anticipates that the initiative will encourage harmonization of tax procedures between Federal and Provincial Government Revenue Authorities

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a single sales tax return for the telecom sector, applicable for the tax period of January 2024, to be filed in February 2024 via the Single Sales Tax Portal.

This move is in line with the government’s objective to facilitate taxpayers, promote ease of doing business, and reduce compliance costs.

As of January 2024, telecom companies are instructed to use the newly introduced Single Sales Tax Portal for filing their sales tax returns. The FBR emphasized that the previous sales tax return method would no longer be available for filing returns related to the telecom sector.

The FBR has enabled the uploading of sales tax invoices for January 2024, streamlining the process of filing a single return through the designated portal.

This initiative is part of the FBR’s commitment to simplifying tax procedures, minimizing errors, and providing a centralized platform for accessing relevant tax information.

The Single Sales Tax Portal, accessible at www.iris.fbr.gov.pk, allows sales tax registered individuals in the telecom sector to file a unified sales tax return, eliminating the need for separate submissions to the FBR and Provincial Sales Tax Authorities.

This approach aims to save time, reduce effort, and simplify the overall return filing process.

The system further addresses concerns related to data entry and calculation errors, allowing for the apportioning of input tax adjustments and tax payments across different sales tax authorities.

The FBR anticipates that this unified system will encourage harmonization of tax procedures between Federal and Provincial Government Revenue Authorities, promoting national unity.

Initially launched for the telecommunications sector, including companies such as M/S CMPak Limited, M/S Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited, M/S Pak Telecom Mobile Limited, M/S Telenor Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, and M/S Pakistan Telecommunication Company, the single sales tax return is applicable for the tax period of January 2024, with filing scheduled for February 2024.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the FBR has directed telecom sector entities to familiarize themselves with the new system, emphasizing that the uploading of sales tax invoices for January 2024 has been enabled.

 

 

Previous article
Senate committee approves ban on raw mineral exports
Next article
Govt plans to borrow Rs3.2trn from banks in Feb-April to address fiscal gap
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. fbr produces taxing systems using pakistanis that have the ever useless experience in developing it, the circle of crap production continues.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

India Froze Paytm Bank after years of warnings about data flows

India’s banking regulator stunned the finance and tech industries by abruptly suspending much of digital giant Paytm’s business late Wednesday. But the surprise move came...

Pakistan introduces Tight Gas Policy to propel exploration, production

ECC approves additional Rs7.5bn in wheat subsidy to GB

Pakistan’s reserves drop by $54mn, mainly due to external debt payments

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.