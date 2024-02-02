FBR introduces single sales tax return system for telecom sector

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a single sales tax return for the telecom sector, applicable for the tax period of January 2024, to be filed in February 2024 via the Single Sales Tax Portal.

This move is in line with the government’s objective to facilitate taxpayers, promote ease of doing business, and reduce compliance costs.

As of January 2024, telecom companies are instructed to use the newly introduced Single Sales Tax Portal for filing their sales tax returns. The FBR emphasized that the previous sales tax return method would no longer be available for filing returns related to the telecom sector.

The FBR has enabled the uploading of sales tax invoices for January 2024, streamlining the process of filing a single return through the designated portal.

This initiative is part of the FBR’s commitment to simplifying tax procedures, minimizing errors, and providing a centralized platform for accessing relevant tax information.

The Single Sales Tax Portal, accessible at www.iris.fbr.gov.pk, allows sales tax registered individuals in the telecom sector to file a unified sales tax return, eliminating the need for separate submissions to the FBR and Provincial Sales Tax Authorities.

This approach aims to save time, reduce effort, and simplify the overall return filing process.

The system further addresses concerns related to data entry and calculation errors, allowing for the apportioning of input tax adjustments and tax payments across different sales tax authorities.

The FBR anticipates that this unified system will encourage harmonization of tax procedures between Federal and Provincial Government Revenue Authorities, promoting national unity.

Initially launched for the telecommunications sector, including companies such as M/S CMPak Limited, M/S Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited, M/S Pak Telecom Mobile Limited, M/S Telenor Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, and M/S Pakistan Telecommunication Company, the single sales tax return is applicable for the tax period of January 2024, with filing scheduled for February 2024.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the FBR has directed telecom sector entities to familiarize themselves with the new system, emphasizing that the uploading of sales tax invoices for January 2024 has been enabled.