Pakistan’s dollar bonds dip amid election worries

Political instability threatens the negotiation and implementation of the IMF program, essential for Pakistan's debt sustainability

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s dollar bonds faced a sharp decline, with bonds due in 2051 falling over 3 cents to 61.2 cents on the dollar, marking their largest drop since July 2023, as reported by Bloomberg.

Bonds maturing in 2029 and 2031 also saw reductions. This downturn is attributed to uncertainties surrounding the upcoming elections and concerns over the legitimacy of their results, impacting investor confidence.

In the stock market, the KSE-100 Index in Karachi dropped by 1.5%, managing to recover from an earlier decline of nearly 4%. This movement underscores the broader economic challenges Pakistan faces amid electoral uncertainties.

