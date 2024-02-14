Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBL ventures into Esports

This exciting initiative marks a significant step towards connecting with the nation's growing youth population

By Press Release

HBL enters the world of Esports with the launch of the Konnect by HBL, EAFC Gaming Tournament. The tournament will provide a platform for aspiring and established Esports players to showcase their skills and compete. The tournament, focusing on the EAFC Football Game, will be held in Karachi on 15 February 2024, welcoming enthusiastic gamers from the city to participate. The tournament is powered by IGN and Raptr.

This exciting initiative marks a significant step towards connecting with the nation’s growing youth population and fostering a thriving Esports ecosystem within the country. By providing a platform for competition, nurturing talent, and promoting responsible gaming practices, HBL’s branchless banking platform, Konnect by HBL aims to play a key role in shaping the future of Esports in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “Pakistan has a booming gamers community of over 37 million people. Gaming and Esports are a fast-growing subculture, and we believe the Bank’s initiative aligns perfectly with its commitment to empowering dreams and providing an enabling environment for the youth of Pakistan.”

Previous article
Hub Power reports 17% YoY growth in profits for Q2FY24
Next article
High profits expected for banking sector on back of interest rate 
Press Release
Press Release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Here’s why the PMLN is calling for a boycott of Careem

"Program warr gaya" comment incurs the wrath of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Exclusive: German investment in China rises to record high

Bulls dominate at PSX amid coalition govt formation

SBP suspends authorisation of three exchange companies

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.