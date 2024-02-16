Sales Tax on cars jumps to 25%, automakers express alarm

The recent government’s decision to raise the sales tax on cars from 18% to 25% for vehicles which have an engine capacity of less than 1,400cc and are priced at Rs4 million and above, has sparked concern among automakers.

The move, approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), comes at a challenging time for the automotive industry, which has already seen a significant downturn in sales due to high prices and inflation. In December, auto sales in Pakistan dropped by 66%, reflecting the sector’s struggles.

Industry representatives warn that the tax hike will further dampen car sales by making vehicles more expensive, potentially leading to decreased tax revenue from the sector. Critics argue that the decision, which now means duties and taxes constitute over half of a car’s price, was made without adequate consultation with the industry.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), car sales have declined by 47.6% year-on-year in the first seven months of the fiscal year 2024. The industry views the increased tax as a move that could hinder the recovery of the already struggling automotive sector.