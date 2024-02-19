Sign inSubscribe
CCP approves Korean-Pakistani power sector merger

The commission's spokesperson highlighted the transaction as a testament to the attractiveness of Pakistan's power sector to international investors

By Monitoring Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the merger of DL E&C Co. Ltd, a South Korean construction and engineering firm, with Mira Power Limited (MPL), a Pakistani company operating the 102 MW Gulpur hydropower plant in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The CCP’s analysis indicated that MPL’s market share is below 1%, suggesting that the merger will not affect the competitive landscape. The commission’s spokesperson highlighted the transaction as a testament to the attractiveness of Pakistan’s power sector to international investors, given that it does not lead to market dominance.

MPL, a subsidiary of Korea Energy (KOEN) and an unlisted public limited company in Pakistan, has been generating power since 2020. The merger, initiated by a pre-merger application by MPL and followed by a Share Purchase Agreement in July 2023, aligns with both companies’ strategic objectives in enhancing their operational capabilities and market presence.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Profit by Pakistan Today
