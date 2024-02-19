Unprecedented year for Tata, market valuation hits $365bn milestone

The Tata Group, India’s largest business conglomerate, has witnessed its companies’ market value surge over the past year, achieving a remarkable market capitalization of $365 billion (approximately ₹30.3 lakh crore).

This growth has been fueled by exceptional returns across several Tata companies, highlighting the group’s economic influence and market dominance.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a valuation of around $170 billion (approximately ₹15 lakh crore), leads the conglomerate’s success, standing as India’s second-largest company. This growth underscores the significant economic prowess of the Tata Group within the global marketplace.

A Year of Unprecedented Growth

The increase in market value for the Tata Group is largely due to impressive performances by companies such as Tata Motors and Trent, along with significant gains in Titan, TCS, and Tata Power. Notably, eight Tata companies, including the recently listed Tata Technologies, have doubled their wealth over the past year. This group also includes TRF, Trent, Benaras Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors, Automobile Corporation of Goa, and Artson Engineering.

Analysis from ACE Equity shows that among the 25 Tata companies listed on stock exchanges, only Tata Chemicals experienced a decline in wealth over the last 12 months, demonstrating the conglomerate’s overall resilience and robust performance.

Potential for Further Growth

The strength of the Tata Group is expected to grow even further when considering the potential market value of its unlisted entities. These include Tata Sons, Tata Capital, Tata Play, Tata Advanced Systems, and their aviation ventures, Air India and Vistara. Estimates suggest that these could significantly increase the conglomerate’s market valuation by an additional $160-170 billion or more, solidifying the Tata Group’s position as a key player in the global economic landscape.