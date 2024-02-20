Sign inSubscribe
CCP approves Fauji Foods’ takeover of Fauji Foundation’s cereal division

Fauji Foods, known for its dairy and related products, will acquire Fauji Cereals through a Business Transfer Agreement

By Monitoring Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has green-lighted the acquisition of the Fauji Foundation’s cereal business by Fauji Foods Limited, a move aimed at expanding Fauji Foods’ product range into cereals, as reported by Business Recorder.

The approval, announced on Tuesday, follows a detailed review under the Competition Act, 2010, ensuring no market competition concerns arise from this merger.

Fauji Foods, known for its dairy and related products, will acquire Fauji Cereals through a Business Transfer Agreement, enhancing its offerings in the food sector. The CCP’s analysis indicated no overlap in the merging entities’ business activities, suggesting the market dynamics in breakfast cereals and related products will remain unaffected post-merger.

This strategic acquisition is seen as a positive development for both entities, promising to maintain competitive balance in the market while offering consumers a broader range of products.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Profit by Pakistan Today
