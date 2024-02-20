Govt introduces amendments to engineering bylaws 

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), has approved crucial amendments to key engineering bylaws. These amendments are poised to streamline licensing procedures, foster collaboration between local and foreign entities in construction projects, and prioritize the career growth of engineers.

As per details, the amendments primarily target the PEC Construction and Operation of Engineering Works Bye-Laws, 1987, Changes have been made to the rules governing the construction and operation of engineering works. The key adjustments are focused on the licensing process for construction companies. The process now involves two stages.Entities can now get a provisional license by meeting half of the Professional Credit Points (PCP) requirement and paying the corresponding fees for the bidding process. This allows them to bid for projects. Once a project is awarded, obtaining a standard license requires fulfilling the remaining 50% of PCP and paying the remaining fees to ensure adherence to regulations. This modification aims to streamline the licensing process and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Professional Credit Points (PCPs) serve as a metric by regulatory bodies, like the Pakistan Engineering Council, to evaluate the professional competence of entities in engineering and construction. These points are earned through factors like education, experience, and continuous professional development. The new amendment aims to revise the requirements for “Professional Credit Points” and license fees for foreign constructors and operators, dividing them into two stages for ease of doing business.

Another significant provision mandates foreign firms engaging in joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts to maintain a minimum 30% stake. The aim of this is to promote technology transfer, enhancement of capacity building, and smoother business operations to attract foreign investments and expertise. The amendments also aim to facilitate provisional licenses for foreign constructors and operators specifically for bidding purposes, ensuring compliance with necessary conditions post-award.

Other amendments made on this occasion, affect the PEC Professional Development of Engineers Bye-Laws 2008 and PEC Bye-Laws 1976. These amendments attempt to streamline the process for engineers graduating before January 15, 2008, and after April 2005 to attain professional engineer status, broadening career opportunities and bolstering recognition within the engineering domain.

The amendments also include the definition of “trainee engineer” to encourage fresh engineering graduates’ involvement in the construction industry.

According to officials of the ministry these amendments signal a positive trajectory for the engineering sector, fostering collaboration, professionalism, and growth opportunities for engineers across the board.

The proposed amendments, which were first discussed in the 43rd meeting of the PEC Governing Body on February 02, 2022, have garnered support from various ministries and relevant organizations. The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has approved the draft proposed amendments in the PEC Construction and Operation of Engineering Works Bye-Laws, 1987.

The amendments have been sent for review and comments from various ministries and relevant organizations. The Competent Committee for Law and Contracts (CCLC) has subsequently approved the bylaws, indicating a positive step towards bolstering the engineering sector’s regulatory framework.